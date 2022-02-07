CTV's Jayne Pritchard writes book on cancer experience and overcoming setbacks

Four years after her cancer diagnosis, Jayne Pritchard shares her journey in her new book, Breast Cancer After the Diagnosis, One Woman's Story of Overcoming Setbacks.

"It took two years to write, and I think it's important when you learn something to help other people. I think that's why we are all here to help one another, and I think I can help people in a big way," she said.

Jayne, a longtime and familiar face on CTV News Barrie, decided to go public with her diagnosis as a way to educate others about early detection.

"I almost didn't go for my mammogram, but I'm so glad I went because what they found is an aggressive form of breast cancer in the early stages."

In her book, Jayne shares her physical, emotional, and spiritual struggles as she navigated her way through seven surgeries.

She chose to forge her own path, combining traditional western medicine with alternative therapies.

"I knew as soon as I got my diagnosis chemotherapy was not for me. I still went to find out about it, and it was still no, but it was the right decision for me," she said.

"It's wonderful that alternative therapies are becoming more mainstream. You can find these people more easily."

Currently, her book can be found in two places, on Amazon and at Nutrition Plus on Maple Avenue in Barrie.

"Her story is unfortunately not unique, and there's a lot of information during anybody's journey that can help a lot of different people in the same situation," said Nutrition Plus owner Jason Ing.

"I've received so much support, and it's not something to hide from, and if I can help others and they can help me, then it's a win-win," she added.

As for what's next on her journey, Jayne said to stay tuned as she plans an appearance on The Marilyn Denis Show, continuing with the hopes of helping others.