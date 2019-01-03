Once a month for the past 12 years Trinity United Church in Collingwood has served community dinners, and now they aim to teach the community to make these dinners at home.

One of the organizers calls it a ‘hand up’ rather than a ‘hand out.’ “This program is perfect for someone living alone with little facilities of a kitchen or no kitchen at all, who wants to put together a nutritious meal,” said Barbara Sneyd.

The Susan Wells Memorial Crock pot Program is named after a past parishioner of Trinity United known for her giving spirit.

The free program teaches participants how to use and chop everything needed in the recipes, plus they are given a new crockpot to take home.

All the ingredients and crock pots are donated by members of the church and the community.

The Susan Wells Memorial Crock pot Program runs on Tuesday’s at the church.