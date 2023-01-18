Criminal investigation launched after report of stuck vehicle on Highway 11

Two individuals in Bracebridge face multiple charges after police received a report about a vehicle stuck in the centre median on Highway 11.

According to provincial police, officers got the call Tuesday night and initiated a criminal investigation after arriving at the "minor collision."

OPP says the pair was arrested and charged with several crimes.

A 39-year-old Fenelon Falls man is charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine for trafficking, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, and careless storage of a firearm.

A 34-year-old Highland Grove woman is charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

She also faces possession of cocaine for trafficking, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a forged document, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge courtroom later next month to answer to the charges.