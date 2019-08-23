

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





No one was injured after a fire broke out in at a south end Barrie residence on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews credit working smoke alarms in the two rental units on Irene Drive with alerting the tenants of the fire.

When crews arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. smoke was visible from one of the units.

The fire was quickly put out and is not deemed to be suspicious.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause.

The fire chief says most of the damage was isolated to the main floor.