Crews quickly put out fire in residence in Barrie's south end
Crews respond to a fire at a home on Irene Drive in Barrie on Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019 (CTV News/David Sullivan)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 1:51PM EDT
No one was injured after a fire broke out in at a south end Barrie residence on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews credit working smoke alarms in the two rental units on Irene Drive with alerting the tenants of the fire.
When crews arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. smoke was visible from one of the units.
The fire was quickly put out and is not deemed to be suspicious.
A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause.
The fire chief says most of the damage was isolated to the main floor.