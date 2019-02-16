

Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





Following off ice issues, the Coldwater Ice Wolves of the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League had its season come to an abrupt end.

On Friday, the league announced its decision to fold the franchise after nine players were sent home following disciplinary issues.

Officials didn’t go into detail, but tell CTV News the decision is related to an incident at a billet’s home.

“It's 100 per cent the right call,” said Jeff Hirtzel, Director of Hockey, “We're looking at developing kids, and if the kids aren't here to develop their game and play hard then we don't want them to be a part of our league.”

According to league officials, it’s now making arrangements to place the remaining players on new clubs for the rest of the season and the playoffs.

The league is hoping the Ice Wolves return next season, but the current owner says he will not be back.

Sylvain Cloutier, Head Coach of the Essa Stallions says it's disappointing to see a team fold, but the league will continue to grow because it’s good hockey.

“We have players from Sweden, we have local players from Barrie; we have players from St. Louis in the states that are playing for us,” says Cloutier.”Actually, we have two or three that already have scholarships for next season. So yeah, these guys are pretty serious.”

According to league officials, the CPJHL has plans to add more franchises next season, saying hockey is too important to fans to miss the opportunity to expand in smaller markets.