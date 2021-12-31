COVID-19 outbreak declared in RVH’s surgical unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the Surgery 3 unit of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, announced Friday.

RVH said two patients inside the unit recently tested positive for the virus and have been moved to a respiratory unit.

The remaining patients are in isolation while enhanced cleaning measures along with contact tracing is underway. RVH said patients and staff are also being tested for the virus.

Currently, there will be no admissions or transfers from the unit. Visitors will not be permitted at this time.

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and our Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health and Wellness teams to conduct a full contact tracing investigation to determine any risk to other patients and TEAM RVH on these units,” said Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO.

An outbreak is still in place at RVH’s short-term 27-bed transitional care unit at the IOOF Seniors Home. Fourteen patients and nine staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Those patients have been moved to either RVH’s respiratory inpatient unit or to an IOOF isolation room. The units are closed to all visitors and won’t admit or transfer patients.

RVH is asking any visitors to the hospital’s main campus or IOOF, who have tested positive with the virus within five days of visiting, to notify its Infection Prevention and Control department at 705-728-9090, ext. 44555.