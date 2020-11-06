BARRIE, ONT. -- Public health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Allandale Station Retirement Residence in Barrie.

There are currently four seniors' homes with outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Waterford Retirement Community, and I.O.O.F., both in Barrie.

On Friday, the health unit declared the outbreaks over at Riverwood Senior Living in Alliston and Granite Ridge Retirement in Gravenhurst.

The health unit says residents of seniors' homes remain the hardest hit by COVID-19, "with one-third of cases succumbing to the illness."

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declares an outbreak at an institution with a single confirmed case of COVID-19.