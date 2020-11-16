BARRIE, ONT. -- Though the health unit says there is no evidence COVID-19 has spread in any school or child care environment, local cases throughout Grey Bruce have doubled since the start of September.

The region had its largest single-day total on Sunday, with 10 confirmed positive diagnoses.

There were four cases in Grey Bruce, two in Grey Highlands, with single cases confirmed in Huron Kinloss, Southgate, West-Grey, Arran-Elderslie and Kincardine.

The health unit advised the community in late October of a cluster in the South Bruce Peninsula, where some of the seven confirmed cases involved did not have proper safety measures in place.

Previously, the health unit reported about 120 cases in early September. By Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled to more than 220.

There are currently 33 active cases in Grey Bruce, compared to just one active case on Sept. 3.

Grey Highlands currently has 11 active cases.

The health unit advised the public earlier this month of a Halloween party in Dundalk, where one person who was infected with the virus may have exposed others.

To date, no one has died of COVID-19 in Grey Bruce, and there are currently no residents hospitalized.