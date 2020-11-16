BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

There are five cases associated with the outbreak and five classrooms closed as a result of the virus. At the beginning of last week, the school had only one confirmed case with one classroom affected.

The Simcoe Country District School Board has 13 confirmed cases at schools across the region.

On Monday, new infections were added at:

Warnica Public School: one case, one classroom closed

Bradford District High School: two cases, two classrooms closed.

You can find a complete list of local schools with COVID-19 cases by clicking here.