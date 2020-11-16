BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.

The region has seen 1,720 cases since the pandemic began.

The health unit confirms 40 recovered cases and 214 active cases throughout Simcoe Muskoka. There are currently eight people in hospital.

A total of 50 people have died from the virus in Simcoe Muskoka; 33 have been residents of long-term care homes in Barrie, Bradford, and Beeton.