BARRIE, ONT. -- A case of COVID-19 is confirmed at Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie.

Parents of students received notice of the positive case on Wednesday evening.

The letter states, "The SMDHU has determined, through their investigation, that there have been no close contact to the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 identified at the school."

The school will not identify whether the case is a student or staff member based on privacy laws, and the health unit does not release personal information unless necessary.

