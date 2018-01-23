The County of Simcoe is getting more money from the province for affordable housing.

The province is giving the county $2.4 million, which councillors voted to use for a build already planned for Wasaga Beach.

“That project is for 99 units. This funding will be used to support 20 of those units,” says Arfona Zwiers, director of social housing for the county.

Simcoe County, Barrie and Orillia are paying for the project. This funding means they'll get some money back.

“The county's portion is just over $2 million of that project and we can put that money in to the social housing reserve,” says Zweirs.

It’s money that could then be used for a future affordable housing project.

On the issue of long-term care, there was some disappointment. The province is giving more money, but councillors say it's still not enough.

The county pays about $3 million a year to top up provincial funding.

Final approval still has to be given for the projects when Simcoe County council meets in February.