BARRIE -- With spring right around the corner, so is the construction season.

Dunlop Street in Barrie's downtown core will enter its next phase of development.

"Some of the work that's being done is to replace the ageing infrastructure, with new sanitary sewer, water," explained City of Barrie's Tawnya Gurchin.

The city is also beautifying the surface with planters, trees and streetscape.

Once the work gets underway, only local traffic between Mulcaster and Clapperton streets will be allowed.

From April to July, construction will happen from Owen to Clapperton streets.

That will mean no patios for businesses between Owen and Toronto streets for the season.

Several business owners said that would have a significant impact on their bottom line, while others conceded it's a necessary evil.

"We knew it was coming," said Christian Mota, co-owner, Wired Owl Coffee Company. "It has to be done, and it's for the benefit of the community and the benefit of the downtown."

All businesses on Dunlop Street will remain open, even those inside the construction zone.

The City of Barrie is offering free parking at the Chase McEachern Way and Maple Avenue Central parking lots starting in March until the work is completed.

The city expects the construction to be done in November, weather permitting.