Concerned motorist credited with stopping impaired driver in Barrie

A concerned motorist took matters into their own hands after following a suspected impaired driver from Springwater Township to Barrie Sunday evening.

The motorist followed the vehicle to Dunlop Street and was able to get the car to stop and remove the keys from the ignition.

When officers arrived, police say they confirmed the 21-year-old driver, a Woodbridge woman, was intoxicated.

She was arrested and taken to the police station for further testing, where police say she blew "well over three times the legal limit."

Barrie police say the motorist who intervened "no doubt prevented a serious motor vehicle collision from taking place."

The accused was released from custody with a future court date to answer to the impaired driving charges.

The vehicle she was driving was impounded for seven days, and her licence was suspended for 90 days.