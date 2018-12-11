

CTV Barrie





A new composite photo released by police shows a man they say is responsible for an indecent act in Meaford last year.

Police say at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2017, a 12-year-old girl was approached by an older man in a car while she was walking on Collingwood Street in Meaford.

Grey County OPP say the man began asking the girl for directions followed by questions that were sexual and personal in nature.

The man is described as a heavy-set Caucasian male between the ages of 50 to 70 years of age, with short brownish-grey hair, and yellow crooked teeth.

He was driving what is believed to be a silver or grey Toyota Matrix.

Police ask anyone who may be able to assist in identifying the driver or the vehicle to contact the police or crime stoppers.