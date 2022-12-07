Commercial truck roll over serves as reminder to tighten lug nuts, OPP says

A commercial truck rolls and crashes along Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont., on Tues., Dec. 6, 2022. (OPP/Twitter) A commercial truck rolls and crashes along Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont., on Tues., Dec. 6, 2022. (OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver