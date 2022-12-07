Commercial truck roll over serves as reminder to tighten lug nuts, OPP says

A driver on Highway 400 in Bradford escaped with only minor injuries after a commercial truck's wheel separated, causing the vehicle to roll over and crash.

Provincial police say the incident occurred in the southbound lanes, north of Highway 89 Tuesday night.

The truck sustained extensive damage in the crash, and the wheel was later found in the woods.

The incident did not result in a full highway closure.

Police say it serves as a reminder to ensure wheel lug nuts are tightened to prevent such incidents.

There is no word on any charges at this time.