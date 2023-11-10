Collingwood retiree scores nearly $89,000 lottery win

William Anthony is celebrating winning nearly $89,000 with the lottery.

The Collingwood man purchased a POOLS sports bet lottery ticket from the Collingwood East End Variety store on Ontario Street.

Anthony said he's been playing the lottery regularly for 25 years, and while he's won before, this is his first big win.

"I won $3,600 with POOLS about five years ago," he said.

The retiree said he knew he had won when the game ended Monday night.

"The next day, I went to the store to check my ticket, and I was so happy to see I won $88,000," he added. "I was cheering so hard when the game finished."

Anthony said he plans to treat himself to a new television and pay some bills with his winnings.

"I keep thinking, good, good, good. It's crazy," he chuckled.

Anthony won a total of $88,967.40.