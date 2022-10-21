Collingwood General and Marine Hospital COVID-19 outbreak spreads
A new COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Collingwood's hospital.
In addition to the Oct. 8 COVID-19 outbreak on its surgical unit, a new surge of cases was announced at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital's (CGMH) medical unit Friday.
Multiple COVID-19 patients have been identified; however, impacted patients have been isolated.
"Protecting our most vulnerable patients is the highest priority for the hospital and our caregivers," said Mike Lacroix, CGMH President and CEO.
The hospital has instigated enhanced measures, including the increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces on the units, the division of the unit into COVID-19-positive and COVID-19-negative zones, and contact tracing is underway for patients and employees.
Visitor restrictions are now in place for medical and surgical units. Exceptions will be made for palliative end-of-life patients and essential caregivers, which must be pre-approved by the department manager or hospital coordinator.
Mandatory mask-wearing while in the hospital is essential for approved visitors.
"When visiting the hospital, please follow all posted hospital guidelines to help ensure we keep our patients, employees and physicians safe," said Lacroix.
Both units remain open to patient admissions, divided into COVID-19-positive and COVID-19-negative zones.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the 'central cause' of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
Physical inactivity costs Canada US$421 million annually, US$27 billion worldwide: WHO
A new report from the World Health Organization says annual health-care costs arising from lack of physical activity have reached US$27 billion globally and US$421 million Canada.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying Jan. 6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton community comes together to help senior who's been without power since Fiona
A Cape Breton community has come together to help a senior who has gone nearly a month without power after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region last month.
-
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Community rallies around Quebec Korean restaurant owner threatened over lack of French
The Quebec City restaurateur who received threatening phone calls last week for his staff's lack of French is back on his feet thanks to a wave of support from the community. The Korean eatery Bab Sang has successfully hired a French-speaking employee and reopened its dining room doors to a sea of eager customers -- even running short on ingredients some nights because of high demand.
-
Quebec reality show contestants kicked out for bullying castmates
The expulsion of three candidates from the Quebec reality show Occupation Double for bullying has caused a stir in the media this week and has renewed a conversation on the issue.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs hired as new Ottawa police chief
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been hired as the new Chief of the Ottawa Police Service.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
-
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
Toronto
-
'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he trusts that Ontario parents will put provincial dollars to help their children catch up in school to “good use.”
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reached eight-month-high earlier this week
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an eight-month-high earlier this week as most public health indicators continue to point towards a fall resurgence in viral activity.
-
Ontario teacher facing sex assault charges after Alberta arrest on Canada-wide warrant
A St. Catharines high school teacher is facing sexual assault charges after being arrested in Alberta.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash near Village of Erin
The passenger of a vehicle has died after a single-vehicle collision near the Village of Erin, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Students at Cambridge high school line track with food for a good cause
Just under 3,000 non-perishable items were collected during a food drive at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
London
-
Area funeral director has beat deadly cancer four times
When it comes to our own personal health, it is perhaps the most devastating news one could hear, "You have cancer."
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
ER crisis hot topic during health care town hall
From marathon emergency room wait times to staff shortages across public health care — London New Democrat MPPs heard an earful from concerned residents Thursday night at a town hall meeting on health care.
Northern Ontario
-
Lotto Max jackpot longest winner drought, second largest prize pool
The Lotto Max jackpot has now gone the longest period in history without being won, pushing prizing for the next draw to a near record.
-
Co-founder of one of north’s first gay bars remembered as a trailblazer
Community pillar and local real-estate agent Gilles ‘Zig’ Gervais died Monday after a battle with cancer.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new team bus with testimonials from former players
The Sudbury Wolves unveiled the team's new travel bus Friday as the wolf pack heads to Kitchener.
Windsor
-
$1-million damage after house fire in Lakeshore
Damage is estimated at $1 million after a house fire in Lakeshore.
-
$3,000 in items stolen from Wallaceburg Secondary School: police
Chatham-Kent police say a break-in at a school in Wallaceburg resulted in the theft of $3,000 worth of items.
-
Street Angels Windsor-Essex hoping “The Soup Shack” will close gap in food security
Street Angels Windsor-Essex are hoping to fill a void in the community.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
Psychiatrist says Alberta man who killed his mother suffered psychotic episode
Dr. Kenneth Hashman initially found Alexander James Thorpe, who is 21, fit to stand trial in the death of Melanie Lowen.
-
Verdict in Calgary police officer hit-and-run death scheduled for November
A teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is scheduled to learn his fate next month.
Saskatoon
-
Family left reeling after Sask. woman's suspicious death
The family of 24-year-old Wendy Bird is reeling after her body was found along Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask.
-
City of Saskatoon bracing for budget pressures
City administration says a property tax increase is likely in 2023 due the rising cost of fuel and energy, and inflationary pressure.
-
Sask. man gets bike rack ticket withdrawn
A Saskatoon man who received a ticket related to the bike rack on his SUV has had his ticket withdrawn.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
Woman dies after being taken to hospital by police; ASIRT investigating
Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating after a 22-year-old woman died while waiting at a hospital with Edmonton police officers.
-
Impairment a factor in Gateway Boulevard crash that killed 1, hospitalized 2: police
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting under investigation in Langley
Homicide investigators were called to Langley late Thursday night after a fatal shooting.
-
'I can't wait to get started': David Eby outlines plans for first 100 days as B.C. premier
David Eby outlined his plans for his first 100 days in office Friday, after becoming premier-designate of British Columbia.
-
B.C. drought by the numbers: Vancouver, Victoria saw less than 10% of average rainfall since July
While rain returned to southern B.C. Friday, it may take time for the region to recover from staggeringly low levels of precipitation recorded since mid-summer.