Collingwood General and Marine Hospital COVID-19 outbreak spreads

Two medical units at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital are handling COVID-19 outbreaks, Fri. Oct. 21, 2022 (CTV NEWS) Two medical units at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital are handling COVID-19 outbreaks, Fri. Oct. 21, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the 'central cause' of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver