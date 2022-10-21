Collingwood General and Marine Hospital COVID-19 outbreak spreads

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Collingwood's hospital.

In addition to the Oct. 8 COVID-19 outbreak on its surgical unit, a new surge of cases was announced at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital's (CGMH) medical unit Friday.

Multiple COVID-19 patients have been identified; however, impacted patients have been isolated.

"Protecting our most vulnerable patients is the highest priority for the hospital and our caregivers," said Mike Lacroix, CGMH President and CEO.

The hospital has instigated enhanced measures, including the increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces on the units, the division of the unit into COVID-19-positive and COVID-19-negative zones, and contact tracing is underway for patients and employees.

Visitor restrictions are now in place for medical and surgical units. Exceptions will be made for palliative end-of-life patients and essential caregivers, which must be pre-approved by the department manager or hospital coordinator.

Mandatory mask-wearing while in the hospital is essential for approved visitors.

"When visiting the hospital, please follow all posted hospital guidelines to help ensure we keep our patients, employees and physicians safe," said Lacroix.

Both units remain open to patient admissions, divided into COVID-19-positive and COVID-19-negative zones.