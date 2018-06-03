

CTV Barrie





The Canadian Coast Guard rescued two people from the waters of Georgian Bay after a boat capsized late Friday night.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton received a call just before 11 p.m. from the OPP that a boat was sinking near is Port McNicoll.

A mayday relay messages was immediately broadcast across the marine airwaves.

The Coast Guard's inshore rescue boat from Brebeuf Island, as well as the CCGS Samuel Risley and the Coast Guard Auxiliary Boat, CGA Thunder Spirit of Penetanguishene were dispatched.

Within 15 minutes the inshore rescue boat crew arrived in the search area. With the aid of the CCGS Samuel Risley's spotlight they located the pair in the water clinging to debris from their boat.

Both individuals were not wearing life jackets and were recovered into the Coast Guard's fast rescue craft.

They were evaluated on shore by paramedics for hypothermia.