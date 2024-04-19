BARRIE
    • Clock ticking on CAA's Worst Roads campaign

    Potholes cross roads in this undated file image. Potholes cross roads in this undated file image.
    Today is the last day for nominations for Ontario's Worst Roads campaign.

    CAA's annual Worst Roads event ensures local municipalities know which roads its residents feel need rapid improvement.

    Once the nominations are collected, CAA South Central Ontario will compile a list of the top 10 worst roads in the province and announce the winners.

    CAA takes the results of the campaign to elected officials, policymakers and staff to help inform them of your priorities.

    The goal is to help inspire decision-makers to prioritize road infrastructure and dedicate funding towards the roads featured on the top 10 and regional lists.

    Nominations for the Worst Roads campaign can be submitted online until 11:59 p.m. on April 19.

    CAA research finds:

    • 84 per cent of its members worry about the state of our roads, with 42 per cent experiencing vehicle damage due to poor roads.
    • Despite this, 82 per cent pay out of pocket to repair their vehicles, while only four per cent file a claim with insurance, and nine per cent forgo repairs altogether.
    • Vehicle damage caused by potholes can range from $500 to over $2,000, with the average repair by those surveyed costing $852.

