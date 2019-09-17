Featured
Clarksburg woman becomes multi-millionaire with lottery win
Sandra Green is pictured holding her Lotto 6/49 cheque after winning the Sept. 7, 2019 draw. (Supplied)
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:24AM EDT
A Clarksburg woman is the latest multi-millionaire after winning the jackpot prize with Lotto 6/49.
Sandra Green matched all six main numbers in the Sept. 7th draw to take home $5 million.
She purchased her winning ticket at the Top O' The Rock on County Road 13 in Flesherton.