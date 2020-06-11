BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Orillia announced it is reopening Couchiching and Moose beaches to the public on Friday.

"We know that having our beaches closed has been tough for residents as temperatures continue to rise. I'd like to thank Orillia residents for their patience and commitment to following COVID-19 safety protocols in our community," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Washrooms at both beaches will also reopen from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

While the beaches will be open, buoy lines are not installed, and lifeguards are not on duty just yet.

The beaches will have lifeguards daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting June 26 until Labour Day.

The city also announced that the Moose Beach splash pad at Tudhope Memorial Park would be the only splash pad open for the summer.

"We understand not having access to all splash pads this summer may be disappointing for many, but the health and safety of our community along with the fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers were all taken into consideration when making this difficult decision," said Mayor Clarke.