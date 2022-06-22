City of Barrie wants your input to shape the waterfront's future

The City of Barrie's waterfront is a popular destination that is anticipated to get even busier in the next 20 years, which is why the City wants residents' feedback on plans to shape the waterfront's future.

From the gorgeous views to the walking trails, Linda Marchand said there isn't much she would change, except perhaps adding more washrooms.

"There are only washrooms at the playgrounds, and then you have to go all the way to South Shore, and I think for seniors that walk down here, that's too far."

It's precisely the kind of feedback the City is considering as it strategizes ways to update its 2015 Waterfront Marina Strategic Plan.

"In recent years, looking at the entire waterfront, we haven't done that as a city, so that is what this project is doing is looking at the entire waterfront from the north all the way to South Shore," said development services director Michelle Banfield.

The City has held virtual public meetings for residents to offer their input. An online survey identified a healthy environment, accessibility, safety and cleanliness as some top priorities.

Some also said they would like more food and beverage options and improvements to overcrowding and parking.

The City said the feedback has helped it establish goals going forward.

"Some of the pillars we've looked at are inclusivity and activating the space, and really making sure from a natural environment perspective that the waterfront is resilient," Banfield added.

A new survey to gather feedback will be released in the fall, with a report expected to be presented to city council next year.