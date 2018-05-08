

CTV Barrie





A deal that would see the City of Barrie gain control of the historic W.A. Fisher Auditorium is almost done.

During a general committee meeting on Monday night, councillors unanimously gave initial approval to a land swap with HIP Developments, the current owner of the former Barrie Central Collegiate site.

The deal would see the city trade Red Storey Field and property on Bradford Street in exchange for the Fisher Auditorium and land on Dunlop Street.

The city wants to transform the auditorium into a theatre and event centre. The estimated cost to the city would to redevelop the property is more than $25 million.

City officials are also considering making space at the site for a new YMCA building. The YMCA is currently looking for a new location. They have expressed interest in the Central site in the past.

The land swap still needs to get final approval by city council on Monday night.

If approved, the city and the YMCA will likely discuss a potential lease or purchase options.