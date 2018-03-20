The City of Barrie has approved the next steps for the W.A. Fisher Auditorium project downtown.

The city is looking to transform the auditorium into a modern concert hall and add a conference centre.

"We have approved the design, we've approved the operating model, we've have approved the budget to get started on the early aspects of the project including a community fundraising component and securing the building,” said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The proposed development would include a 6,800 square-foot auditorium, a 5,500 square-foot conference room, plus an expanded catering kitchen, rehearsal and office space, a side loading dock and lounge area.

Barrie’s Director of Creative Economy, Karen Dubeau says the projected cost is $25 million dollars.

"The 2018 budget already has an allocation to secure the building. That's 250-thousand dollars that's been increased to 550-thousand dollars just because of the additional work required this year,” says Dubeau. “The rest of the money would be falling in the 2019 and 2020 budgets."

To help offset the costs, the city is looking to fundraise some of the funds and receive money from other levels of government.

This financial strategy is raising some concerns for one city councillor.

"If the donations don't come, I'm not voting this project through,” said Ward 10 Councillor Mike McCann. “Federally, provincially and privately, we need to make sure that everyone understands those funds are needed for this project to go through."

But others believe the project would boost the economy and tourism.

"We had a report last night that indicated we're probably losing about 50-million dollars a year in Barrie because people are spending money on culture outside of the city of Barrie because they can't get it here,” said Ward 3 Councillor Barry Ward.

The W.A. Fisher Auditorium is subject to budget approval. The recommendation is expected to be ratified by council on March 26th.