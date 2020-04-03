BARRIE -- The City of Barrie is implementing new measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The city has launched a COVID-19 Enforcement Line for the public to report anyone failing to comply with the emergency order.

Municipal law enforcement officers, public health inspectors and Barrie police will investigate the complaints, including:

anyone using city-owned amenities, including playgrounds and skate parks

gatherings of five or more in a public space

and any non-essential businesses providing in-person service to the public

The city says all city parks are being patrolled.

The maximum punishment for not following the emergency order is one-year in prison or a fine up to $100,000.

The public can issue a complaint with the COVID-19 Enforcement Line by calling 705-739-4241 or by email.