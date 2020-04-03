City of Barrie implements call line to enforce emergency order
Queen's Park skatepark in Barrie, Ontario, has been closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dave Erskine/CTV News)
BARRIE -- The City of Barrie is implementing new measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The city has launched a COVID-19 Enforcement Line for the public to report anyone failing to comply with the emergency order.
Municipal law enforcement officers, public health inspectors and Barrie police will investigate the complaints, including:
- anyone using city-owned amenities, including playgrounds and skate parks
- gatherings of five or more in a public space
- and any non-essential businesses providing in-person service to the public
The city says all city parks are being patrolled.
The maximum punishment for not following the emergency order is one-year in prison or a fine up to $100,000.
The public can issue a complaint with the COVID-19 Enforcement Line by calling 705-739-4241 or by email.