

CTV Barrie





Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman spent Thursday morning talking about record-breaking progress for the city.

"About 43-million-dollars' worth of industrial construction last year." He wasted no time telling the 350 people on hand at the annual Mayor's Breakfast about some impressive numbers. "The very best year in the history of the city," he explained. "(There was) more industrial construction in 2018 than any year."

Lehman said previous years have brought in single digits, "four-million, six-million, and eight-million. To do 43-million in a single year is a very, very strong year for the Barrie economy."

The city's economic success is thanks to existing companies growing their business and new companies looking to make Barrie their home base.

Approximately 25,000 new jobs were created in the city in the last decade, with 8,000 produced in the last two years alone.

The mayor said the real challenge is finding land for the companies wanting to relocate to the city but admits he enjoys bringing business north. "I love trying to sell Barrie."

"We always receive inquiries of companies looking to expand, grow. Barrie is a destination because of its strategic location," said Stephannie Schlichter, City of Barrie Business Development.

One of those companies is SBS Drivetec Inc. The new factory started its operations in Barrie in 2016 with just three employees. They now have 16. "Barrie is able to service our building needs," said Sam Wyss. He said SBS Drivetec Inc. plans to double staffing levels within the next year.

For the mayor, it's all positive news. "The Barrie economy is doing very well."