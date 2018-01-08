

Any vehicles left in front of parking meters in downtown Barrie overnight will be ticketed and towed, as city crews work to remove snow.

Snow removal will begin Monday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through until 7 a.m. There will also be rolling road closures.

The city warns that any vehicles not removed from a metered spot will be ticketed and towed.

Snow removal crews are actually a day behind. They lost some time on Sunday night, and will now make it up on Tuesday night.

The city will also work on removing some of the snowpack from side streets around Barrie.

“The temperature is warming up, so we're going to send plows into the residential areas, see if we can peel off some of that snowpack,” says Dave Friary, director of roads, parks and fleets.

The city wants to have that work done ahead of rain that is in the forecast for Thursday.