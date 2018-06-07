

CTV Barrie





CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative Christine Elliott the winner in Newmarket-Aurora.

Elliott defeated Liberal incumbent Chris Ballard, NDP candidate Melissa Williams and Green Party candidate Michelle Bourdeau.

Independent Dorian Baxter, Libertarian Lori Robbins, None of the Above candidate Denis Van Decker and Trillium Party candidate Bob Yaciuk were also on the ballot.

Elliott, a former MPP, decided to run for the party in Newmarket-Aurora after losing to Doug Ford in the leadership race.

Elliott replaced PC candidate Charity McGrath. Her candidacy was overturned over accusations that she improperly payed for party memberships.