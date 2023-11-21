Charges stayed against former Barrie man accused of human trafficking
Accused human trafficker Kevin Kielty has taken a guilty plea in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday, admitting to illegally employing four foreign nationals from Mexico between 2017 and 2019 under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
"Mr. Kielty continues to deny any allegation of mistreatment of those people," said Carson Hurley, Kielty's lawyer.
Kielty's plea deal is a victory for the defence, with all criminal charges, including human trafficking, against the former Barrie man and his wife, Patricia Zuniga-Rojas, being stayed.
Zuniga-Rojas' lawyer, Peter Thorning, said she never should have been charged. "And had there been a trial, there's no doubt she would've been acquitted," he said outside the Barrie courthouse.
Kielty, Zuniga-Rojas and her two daughters, Ashley and Patty Camacho Zuniga, initially faced 27 charges each, including the alleged human labour trafficking of 48 Mexican nationals who claimed in 2019 that they were tricked into working for a cleaning company that used them as cheap labour at local resorts and hotels.
Patricia Zuniga-Rojas, Kevin Kielty, Pattie Camacho Zuniga, and Ashley Camacho outside the courthouse in Barrie, Ont., on Aug. 28, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
In 2019, CTV News reported that when Canada Border Services, the OPP and Barrie police announced the bust, some of the workers claimed they were paid $50 a month and lived in terrible conditions in Barrie and Wasaga Beach.
Police referred to the workers from Mexico as "modern-day slaves" who were lured to Canada with promises of educational opportunities and good-paying jobs.
The four counts Kielty pleaded guilty to on Tuesday carried a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment.
He was ordered to serve a conditional sentence of 18 months, which includes house arrest following a joint submission by the Crown and the defence.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Kielty pleading guilty to the regulatory charges means his wife and her daughters - who faced the prospect of deportation had Zuniga-Rojas been convicted- can remain in Canada.
Charges against Zuniga-Rojas' daughters were dropped before the trial dates were set.
The court heard Kielty ran RTL Services, a cleaning company with an office in Barrie, out of which police said illegal workers were supplied to clean local hotels and resorts in Collingwood and the Blue Mountains.
The defence told the court Kielty was very remorseful for his actions.
"It's certainly a relief to have it resolved today. But they've been suffering for a long time, and they're happy to be putting it all behind them," said Hurley.
Kielty was also ordered to pay the four foreign workers more than $14,000 that was owed to them as part of his sentence.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
New image taken by James Webb Telescope reveals stunning new details of the centre of our galaxy
The most powerful telescope to ever be aimed at the stars is continuing to reveal stunning new details about outer space, with the most recent image taken by the James Webb Telescope showcasing the dense centre of our galaxy.
Largest crypto exchange Binance fined US$4 billion, CEO pleads guilty to not stopping money laundering
The U.S. government dealt a massive blow to Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, which agreed to pay a roughly US$4 billion settlement Tuesday as its founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to a felony related to his failure to prevent money laundering on the platform.
Start of Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
The start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday night was delayed because of a fight among the fans in the stands.
OPINION Don Martin: When interest payments equal health-care transfers, we owe our kids an apology
'It's bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
-
Sobeys promising to freeze prices
Sobeys is freezing its food prices for the rest of the year.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Transportation Safety Board investigating train collision in Montreal
The federal transportation safety board said it has deployed a team of investigators to Montreal after a train collision Tuesday evening.
-
President of Montreal's public consultation office fired after City Hall vote
The head of Montreal's public consultation office has been fired following a vote at City Hall on Tuesday.
-
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.
Ottawa
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Federal government proposing further public service spending cuts in coming years
The federal Liberal government is proposing further spending restraints on Ottawa's largest employer, but there is no concrete plan yet on how it will achieve this.
-
Head of NCC grilled by MPs over $8 million Rideau Hall barn
The National Capital Commission was in front of a House of Commons Committee on Tuesday, to defend spending $8 million on a barn used as a maintenance and storage space at Rideau Hall.
Toronto
-
Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
-
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.
-
What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali, once convicted of killing disabled daughter, as defence kicks off
It’s the second time in seven years that Cindy Ali, 52, has faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cynara.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022 and 75 so far this year.
-
Child Witness Centre needs donations as sexual violence cases against youths rise
An organization that helps guide and support young people who are victims or witnesses of crimes, needs more support from the community as their case loads soar.
London
-
Windsor, Ont. resident identified as victim of transport truck crash on Highway 401
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
-
London, Ont.’s mayor goes where few politicians have dared to go
It was the single word that supporters of the Palestinian people have been anxious see Canadian politicians use since war broke out more than a month ago in Gaza: 'Ceasefire.'
-
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.
Northern Ontario
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Feds to change law that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency
Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said Tuesday evening that the fall economic statement includes plans to change the legislation that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency.
-
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
Windsor
-
Local beer aged at bottom of Lake Erie makes splash
A batch of unique craft beer that was pulled from the bottom of Lake Erie is nearly sold out, less than two weeks after first going on sale.
-
Windsor, Ont. resident identified as victim of transport truck crash on Highway 401
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
-
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.
Calgary
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
'I would do it all over again': Calgary couple celebrates 60 years of marriage
Calgarians Marion and George Edle celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
-
'I could hear people yelling his name': Long-time Saskatoon SPCA resident finally gets a forever home
While the SPCA deals with a high volume of animals that need to be adopted, some clever marketing at the Santa Claus parade on the weekend resulted in a happy outcome for one family and a long-time resident of the shelter.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher on trial for sexual exploitation of a student
A former Saskatoon high school teacher on trial for allegations of sexual exploitation of a Grade 12 student testified in his own defense on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Budget increase deliberations underway at Edmonton city council
Edmonton's city council has started scrutinizing next year's property tax bills, asking questions of various boards and organizations about requests for increased funding as they debate a potential seven-per-cent increase in 2024.
-
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.
-
NDP accuses Smith government of running $700K 'gravy train' for friends and allies
Alberta's Opposition NDP attempted to skewer the government Tuesday over more than $700,000 worth of sole-source contracts paid to political allies of Danielle Smith.
Vancouver
-
Surrey school survey raises eyebrows with novel ideas to combat overcrowding
An online survey from Surrey Schools requesting feedback from parents, students and staff on ways to combat the growing problem of overcrowding in classrooms and other school facilities has turned some heads.
-
Woman hospitalized after black bear attack in Salmon Arm, B.C.
Conservation officers say they're investigating a bear attack that injured a woman in B.C.'s Interior Tuesday morning.
-
'They save lives': More clinical trials coming to B.C. at new 'super hub'
BC Children's Hospital will soon be able to run more clinical trials for drugs that could potentially save the lives of patients with hard-to-cure medical conditions – patients like Emmett Willms.