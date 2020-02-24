BARRIE -- York Regional Police have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man after a donation box was stolen in Whitchurch-Stouffville last month.

On January 27th, police responded to a business on Main Street after an employee notified officers the donation box was missing.

Police retrieved surveillance video as part of their investigation and discovered on January 23rd, a man removing the donation box in support of those affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia.

Investigators identified the suspect and arrested him at his home on Wednesday.

He is charged with theft under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court this week to answer to the charge.