BARRIE -- Casino Rama is ready to rock this summer.

The entertainment centre will welcome the Saints and Sinners 2020 Tour on Sat., July 11.

Four legendary Canadian bands, Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party, will hit the stage for the first time together in British Columbia on June 26 before finishing their tour in Newfoundland on July 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday. The casino says this "will be the must-have ticket of the summer."

Doors open at 6:30.