BARRIE, ONT. -- Casino Rama will remain closed.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment made the announcement Monday, stating in part, "In light of the increase in communities moving into further restrictions across the province and in collaboration with Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Casino Rama Resort will remain closed until further notice."

The casino near Orillia closed to the public back in March and hasn't reopened since.

Officials cited the province's 50-person capacity restriction as to the reason for the ongoing closure, saying "it is not feasible to reopen a resort of this size."