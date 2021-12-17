Casino Rama postpones upcoming concerts amid newly imposed restrictions

Casino Rama Resort is postponing its concerts scheduled for January and February amid concerns surrounding the Omicron variant and the province's newly imposed capacity restrictions.

On Friday, the province announced it would limit capacity for indoor settings by 50 per cent starting Sunday.

Ticket holders can get a refund at the point of purchase or keep their tickets which the casino will honour when the concerts are rescheduled.

New dates can be found on the casino's website.

Concerts that are postponed include:

Russell Peters – Act Your Age World Tour (Jan 7/8)

Air Supply (Jan 14/15)

Gordon Lightfoot (Jan 21)

Kim Mitchell & Honeymoon Suite (Jan 22)

The Price is Right Live! (Feb 11/12/13)

Darcy Lynne – My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) (Feb 19)

Irish Rovers 2022 Tour (Feb 25)

All other shows for 2022 are slated to go ahead at this time.