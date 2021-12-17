Simcoe Muskoka logs 142 new COVID-19 cases as Ontario reintroduces restrictions

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 142 new COVID-19 infections Friday, as the province announces tightened measures amid rising case counts.

On Friday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario was reintroducing capacity limits on most indoor settings of 50 per cent and cutting indoor social gatherings to no more than 10.

The move is what Simcoe Muskoka's medical health officer has been pushing for as infection rates surge. On Thursday, the region posted its highest single-day case count ever.

Dr. Charles Gardner applauded the news from the premier Friday in a release. "We know that we are facing what has the potential to be a dire situation and that further restrictions are necessary to stem this tide," the region's top doctor said.

"I acknowledge that this is not the news that residents and businesses want to hear, especially during this holiday season. But I'm confident if we all follow these restrictions, get vaccinated and follow the standard public health measures, we can manage this crisis," Dr. Gardner added.

Recently, weekly case counts in Simcoe Muskoka have run over the 500 mark, raising concern about the health-care system.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the region surpassed 1,000 with Friday's count and includes more than 20 hospitalizations.

The new restrictions will include restaurants and bars, personal care services, retailers and shopping malls.

Full list of new restrictions to be implemented Sunday in Ontario

Ford's announcement follows new modelling from the science table that suggests the province will see 10,000 daily cases by Christmas if measures weren't taken.

It's not clear how long the restrictions will be in place, and no mention was made about shuttering schools.

All week, students were encouraged to bring their personal belongings home in case the province closed schools like last year.

Dr. Gardner said the goal was to keep schools open for students' mental well-being but noted that "we have a very uncertain future."

The new restrictions take effect on Sunday across the province.