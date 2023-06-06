Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2023 concert lineup

Six new shows have been added to the 2023 concert lineup at Casino Rama.

Country star Kip Moore, Irish group Celtic Thunder, and acrobatic Halloween-themed The Vampire Circus will hit the stage in October, while comedians Larry the Cable Guy, Dane Cook and Nikki Glaser will perform in November.

Advanced ticket purchases are available for Casino Rama Resort Facebook Fans and My Club Rewards members on Thursday at noon with a special code found on the casino's Facebook page.

General admission tickets go on sale Saturday at noon.

Guests must be 12 or older to enter the Entertainment Centre. Guests entering the gaming floor must be 19 or older with government-issued photo identification.