Carjacking rebuffed by driver

After being struck in the head, one car owner quashed a would-be car thief Saturday.

Police received a call at 10 a.m. to report in the area of Airport and Mayfield roads in Caledon.

The victim told police that a person in disguise approached while they were getting into their vehicle, hit them, and attempted to steal the victim's vehicle.

The suspect was unsuccessful and subsequently fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as wearing all-black clothing, including a black surgical-style face covering.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous and never have to testify.

Carjacking protection tips:

Always remain aware of your surroundings.

Lock doors and close windows while in your vehicle.

If approached by a person with a weapon or mention of a weapon, give your vehicle up without resistance.

If you feel you are being followed, drive directly to the nearest police station.

Use an audible alarm that can easily be activated to draw attention to your location.

Reverse into parking spots, as this allows you to drive away if you notice someone approaching your vehicle.

If possible, always park in a well-lit area at night.

Equip your vehicle with a GPS tracker to assist police with their investigation.

Use heightened awareness when in these vulnerable areas:

Gas Stations: Keep doors locked while pumping gas.

ATMs: Extra vigilance should be exercised at night and while using machines that are not enclosed in a structure.

Home Garages: Close your garage door at the earliest opportunity.

Parking Garages and Lots: Be aware of your surroundings and look for well-lit and populated areas to park.

Intersections and when stopped in traffic.

Parked in your vehicle: When stopped or parked in your vehicle, keep the doors locked. Avoid distractions such as a mobile phone that prevents you from being aware of your surroundings.

Safety tips for a parked vehicle: