BARRIE, ONT. -- There were some tense moments after a car crashed into a pump at a gas station in Barrie on Tuesday morning.

The pump was knocked to the ground at the Pioneer station on Yonge Street and Cox Mill Road in the city's south end.

Police say the power to the gas pump was cut immediately, and there was no gas leak.

Police say there were no reports of any injuries.

There is no word on any charges.