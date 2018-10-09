A majority of candidates in the Town of the Blue Mountains have decided to remove their election signs from public right of ways in hopes of producing less trash.

In recent weeks candidates and municipal staff have been pre-occupied with false complaints of signs having the requisite municipal sticker, vandalism and sign thefts. Candidates say it’s been a distraction from the election issues

“There’s been a lot of sign shenanigan’s going on, we said enough is enough, let’s pull them out,” said council candidate Rob Sampson.

Ten candidates have agreed to move their election signs to a private property along Highway 26.

“Let’s make a statement and I think that’s what we have done,” said council candidate Peter Bordignon.

The candidates say if elected they will pass a bylaw to restrict election signs to private property only.