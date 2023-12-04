Canadian military member faces unprecedented prosecution for alleged sexual assault at CFB Borden

An unprecedented prosecution is underway in a Barrie criminal courtroom against an active member of the Canadian military accused of sexually assaulting a female soldier while at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 2018.

The woman had a publication ban on her identification lifted, still, CTV News will not be naming her at this time.

The complainant says she was in a common room unwinding and headed up to her room when Oleksii Silin, whom she considered a colleague, pulled her into a broom closet, confined her and sexually assaulted her in May 2018.

She told investigators she felt helpless and feared for her safety.

Silin, ranking as a private in May 2018, was interviewed by investigators from the military police; however, the Judge Advocate General did not follow through with the charges and cited a lack of training by those who conducted the interviews with Silin and his accuser.

Further to efforts by the complainant, who was seeking leave to prosecute Silin privately in civilian criminal court, the Ontario Crown has indicted Silin.

She says the military justice system has failed her and countless others whose reports of sexual assault and misconduct in the military have been brushed aside.

Silin, who is awaiting trial, is an active member of the Canadian Armed Forces with the rank of corporal. Toronto lawyer Mitchell Worsoff represents him.

The accused makes his next court appearance later this month.

The allegations against him have not been tested in court.