Canadian Coast Guard to start icebreaking in Midland
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 1:58PM EDT
In this photo provided by the Canadian Coast Guard, the CCGS Samuel Risley escorts the MV Arthur M. Anderson on Lake Erie, Sunday, Feb. 22 2015.
BARRIE -- The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) says it will be breaking the ice to assist commercial shipping through the waters of Georgian Bay in Midland this week.
The CCG asks all recreational ice users to leave the area during icebreaking operations for safety reasons.
The CCGS Samuel Risley is anticipated to begin operations in the area "on or around April 4."
The Coast Guard says the dates can change without notice.
RELATED IMAGES