Canada-wide warrant issued for federal repeat offender

Barrie

    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

    Derek Powell is wanted after failing to return during his supervision order.

    Powell is a 54-year-old white man, five feet eight inches tall with a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes.

    He is serving a seven-year, six-month and 15-day long-term supervision order for assault with a weapon, threatening death and bodily harm, forcible confinement, assault a peace officer, mischief and failing to comply with probation orders.

    Powell is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Peterborough, Simcoe Region, York Region and Durham Region.

    Anyone having contact with this offender or information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.

