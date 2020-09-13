BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP in Caledon are investigating two crashes that allegedly involved impaired drivers.

On Sunday morning, a 23-year-old Guelph man, allegedly impaired by alcohol, rolled his vehicle on Hwy 10 near Chester Dr.

A few hours later, three vehicles collided at the Caledon/East Garafrax Townline and Shaws Creek Rd. OPP say the driver of a red sedan took off running away from the crash. Officers caught up with the driver and determined the car he’d allegedly been driving had been reported stolen in Waterloo earlier in the day.

Investigators also allege the 18-year-old was impaired by drugs and driving without a licence.