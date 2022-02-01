Buy a toque on Feb. 1st to help end homelessness

The 25th annual 'Toque Tuesday' is a national fundraising campaign by the Raising the Roof organization and its partners to end homelessness.

Homelessness is a significant issue across the country and in communities across Simcoe Muskoka.

On Feb. 1, each toque purchased can make a difference, with proceeds supporting organizations and projects that help the homeless.

A live virtual telethon on YouTube features educational and engaging conversations about homelessness, plus musical guests and shared personal experiences.

Purchase a toque online or click here to be part of the virtual YouTube feature.

The Toque Tuesday fundraiser runs all day Tues., Feb. 1.