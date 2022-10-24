Businesses get a boost with unseasonably warm weather

Simcoe County was spoiled Monday with a beautiful fall day as temperatures registered nearly 10 degrees above seasonal.

"It's been almost an atmospheric gift in a way. I mean, you don't expect these kinds of temperatures," said Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips.

Residents have taken advantage of the rare weather by squeezing in as much of their summer activities as possible while they still can, especially golfers.

"This year, with the nicer weather coming at the end of the month, they've brought their clubs out of hibernation, and they're all coming vying for a tee time," said Barry May, part owner and general manager at the Heritage Hills Golf Club.

While the daytime highs are a bonus for golfers, the overnight lows plummet.

"It's hard for nature to produce this kind of a day because typically nights are cooling off right down to zero," added Phillips.

Seasonal outdoor businesses are seeing a significant traffic boost with this rare autumn gift from Mother Nature.

"It's difficult to operate when it's dull and wet and cold, but this is beautiful. And people come, and they're happy, and they enjoy it," said Pauline Chappell of Chappell Farms.

At Heritage Hills, the tee sheets have been full until about mid-afternoon every day.

"The parking lot is full on a Monday, on October 24. How else could it be anything other than great," said May.

"For this time of year, the average afternoon temperature should be 10 degrees, and here it's 14 above that. I mean, come on," said Phillips.

While patios and putting greens kept some adults busy, some students enjoyed a professional activity day at places like Chappell Farms, with activities not typically available in late October.

"We have jumping castles going today, and we have extra things that they can do because the weather is so nice. They can interact with the animals because they aren't cold and hiding in their housing," said Chappell.

Phillips believes these blue skies and sunny days are not a sign of bad things to come.

"You know, just because nature produces this beautiful day doesn't mean we are going to have to pay for it. That's Canadian thought out there," said Phillips.

Environment Canada says it projects November also to be dryer and warmer than usual.