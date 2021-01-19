BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police detectives confirmed the identity of the man charged in the 1994 homicide of Katherine Janeiro as Robert Bruce MacQueen, who police say uses the alias Bruce Ellis.

According to police, MacQueen and the 20-year-old Janeiro knew each other at the time of her death 26 years ago.

Friends found Janeiro's body in her Dunlop Street basement apartment on Oct. 10. She had multiple stab wounds.

Police charged MacQueen with her death after a tip from the public led them to the 58-year-old Barrie man.

The accused has his next video court appearance scheduled for Thursday.