

CTV Barrie





A group of snowmobilers says someone took off with one of their sleds on Sunday in Huntsville.

The group says one of their sleds broke down and was left on the OFSC trail near Williamsport Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. while the group went to get a vehicle. They said when they returned the sled was gone.

The owner searched the area and contacted police.

The snowmobile is a 2005 black and red Skidoo MXZ, with grey decals, marker #943811, and yellow idler wheels. The registrations numbers are on the hood door.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP.