    Brazen restaurant robber busted by police

    Disguised and wielding a knife, a man demanded cash from Collingwood restaurant staff Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m.

    Once the man got the cash from the cash register, he fled the scene on foot.

    Provincial police officers, assisted by the OPP's canine unit, searched the area and found a man matching the robber's description.

    Cash from the theft was located on his person.

    A 37-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and wearing a disguise to commit an indictable offence.

    The accused is held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood.

