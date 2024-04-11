Brazen restaurant robber busted by police

Disguised and wielding a knife, a man demanded cash from Collingwood restaurant staff Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m.

Once the man got the cash from the cash register, he fled the scene on foot.

Provincial police officers, assisted by the OPP's canine unit, searched the area and found a man matching the robber's description.

Cash from the theft was located on his person.

A 37-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and wearing a disguise to commit an indictable offence.

The accused is held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood.