Bradford's Ukrainians celebrate conflicted Independence Day

A grim anniversary is said to be marked this week with six months of fighting since the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

In a cruel twist, it comes on the same day Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day.

The Town of Bradford held a special ceremony Sunday afternoon for it.

The town raised the Ukrainian flag at its courthouse Sunday afternoon.

The event was to commemorate Ukraine’s independence as well as pay respects to those fallen soldiers who fought for it.

With the country’s independence particularly challenged by the Russian invasion, onlookers say it’s more important to take notice.

“This is the community, and we can be all together,” said organizer Oksana Kovzar on Sunday.

“We’re very strong. We can stand with Ukraine. We will win the war, and we will have our continued freedom and independence. It’s very important for us,” she said.

Ukraine’s parliament officially declared its independence on Aug. 24, 1991