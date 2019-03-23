

Bradford residents of Christian and Muslim faiths, gathered together under one roof Saturday afternoon to remember the 50 people killed in last week’s Mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The vigil was held at the Bradford Legion.

It was standing room only, as organizers helped spread the message of peace, love and unity, and to denounce the violence, hatred and racism spreading around the world.

“Love, not hate is what perseveres and brings us all together,” Reverend Jim Keenan said.

Muslim Youth President, Jalees Khokhar Ahmadiyya says he knows hatred and ignorance is there and all you can do is push back.

“We find people saying ‘go back to your own country’ and as a person who was born and raised in North York it hits you,” said Khokhar Ahmadiyya.

Muslim leaders shared passages from the Quran followed by Christian ministers who offered prayers and condolences to families of the attacks.

Both groups focused on the power of love to overcome ignorance and hatred

“With social media, it’s easier to spread than in the past,” said Bradford resident Lynn Woods, ”but it’s easy to spread messages of love as well and that’s what important”

Elected officials and Diversity support groups also spoke to the multi faith gathering.

“Unless I know about my fellow citizen I’m not going to know where they come from,” said Aysha Imtiaz of Bradford Diversity Action, “and I’m not going to be able to relish in those differences.”